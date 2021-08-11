CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#Parliament
Home» News» India» Covaxin Likely to Get Global Authorisation by This Month-end, Health Min to Meet WHO Officials Today
1-MIN READ

Covaxin Likely to Get Global Authorisation by This Month-end, Health Min to Meet WHO Officials Today

A health worker prepares a jab of the Covaxin vaccine against the coronavirus during a vaccination camp held in Ahmedabad on August 8, 2021. (Representational image from AFP)

A health worker prepares a jab of the Covaxin vaccine against the coronavirus during a vaccination camp held in Ahmedabad on August 8, 2021. (Representational image from AFP)

Covaxin’s manufacturer Bharat Biotech had in May submitted an application to the WHO for Emergency Use Listing, which will pave way for easy foreign travel for Indians, who have been vaccinated by the jab.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is likely to get global authorisation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) by the end of this month. Top sources told CNN-News18 that representatives of the global health watchdog will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday to hold talks in the matter.

The Hyderabad-based company had in May this year submitted an application to the WHO for Emergency Use Listing (EUL). Emergency Use Listing is a procedure to streamline the process by which new or unlicensed products can be used during public health emergencies, according to WHO guidelines.

Bharat Biotech had earlier said that the vaccine has received Emergency Use Authorisation in 16 countries, including, Brazil, India, Philippines, Iran and Mexico, with the EUA in process in 50 countries worldwide.

The emergency approval by WHO will bring in many benefits as it will allow Covaxin to get global approval for its use, which will in turn facilitate easy movement of Indians who have been vaccinated by it.

RELATED NEWS

On July 28, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar had told Rajya Sabha that all the relevant documents required for the EUL have been submitted to WHO by Bharat Biotech.

On February 15, WHO gave emergency use approval to the Covishield vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India. So far, seven vaccines globally have been given approval by WHO for EUL — Pfizer’s Comirnaty, AstraZeneca’s AZD1222, Janssen’s Ad26.COV2.S, Moderna’s mRNA-1273, and Sinopharm’s SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 11, 2021, 16:13 IST