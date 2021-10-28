Covaxin: List of Countries That Approved Entry of Indians Jabbed With Bharat Biotech's Vaccine

Covaxin, India’s first indigenous vaccine against Covid-19 infection, was touted to play an important role in the country’s massive vaccination drive. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has still not approved the vaccine for global use and sought “additional clarifications" from the Hyderabad-based firm Bharat Biotech for a final “risk-benefit assessment" for Emergency Use Listing of the vaccine on November 3. With this, many wanting to travel abroad from India might have to wait longer.

India has become only the second country after China to administer 1 billion (100 crore) doses of coronavirus vaccines. The country achieved this feat in 279 days. India started its vaccination drive in a phased manner on January 16 this year and is currently using three two-shot vaccines: Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V.

The process for approval of a vaccine by WHO consists of four steps: an acceptance of the manufacturer’s expression of interest (EOI), a pre-submission meeting between WHO and the manufacturer, acceptance of the dossier for review by WHO, decision on status of assessment, and the final decision on approval.

Due to its pending approval from WHO, the European Union and the US are not willing to allow Indians who have been vaccinated by Covaxin to enter their countries. However, here is a list of countries that has allowed Indians administered with Covaxin to enter:

1. Oman: The Indian embassy on Wednesday informed that Oman has added Covaxin to the country’s approved list of Covid-19 vaccines, which means, Indians travelling to Oman will not be required to undergo quarantine upon arrival. “All passengers from India who have received two doses of Covaxin at least 14 days before the estimated arrival date will now be able to travel to Oman without the requirement of quarantine," the embassy, located in Muscat, shared in a press release.

However, the remaining coronavirus-induced guidelines, such as pre-arrival RT-PCR test, shall continue to be applicable. “This notification will significantly ease travel to Oman for Indian nationals who have taken Covaxin. Passengers who have taken AstraZeneca/Covishield are already permitted to travel without quarantine,” the statement said.

2. Iran: Iran is allowing Indians jabbed with Covaxin to enter its country. Those travelling must have their vaccination certificate and their negative RT-PCR test report of less than 96 hours in hand. The person would undergo quarantine for 14 days if test reports are not available.

3. Philippines: The Philippines’ drug regulator approved Covaxin for emergency use in the country.

4. Mauritius: Mauritian authorities have recognised Covaxin in their country. Fully vaccinated travelers are required to have a valid vaccination certificate showing that at least 14 days have passed since they received the second dose, except for Johnson and Johnson where it should pass at least 28 days since received a single dose before arrival in Mauritius. Travelers must have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result obtained 3 – 7 days before departure from the final point of embarkation.

5. Mexico: Indians inoculated with Covaxin are allowed to travel to Mexico as country’s health regulator Cofepris has authorised the emergency use of India’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. There are no mandatory quarantine requirements currently in effect in Mexico. However, travelers showing symptoms of Covid-19 will be subject to quarantine.

6. Nepal: Indian citizens vaccinated with Covaxin can enter the country. All travellers need to show vaccine certificate and the last dose of the Covid-19 vaccine must have been taken at least 14 days before entering the country.

7. Zimbabwe: The African country has approved the made-in-India vaccine Covaxin.

