Covaxin Maker Bats for Booster Shots in India, Says Ideal After 6 Months of 2nd Dose

After several countries have begun inoculating the vulnerable population with booster shots against Covid-19, Covaxin manufacturer- Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella said that a booster dose would be ideal six months after receiving the second dose of the anti-Covid vaccine. However, the final decision is with the government, he added.

Reportedly, Ella stated was speaking at the Times Now Summit 2021 on Wednesday. As per a report by The Times of India (TOI), he added that so far, the government and some experts are of the view that a booster dose is not urgent and ensuring full vaccination with two doses remains a priority.

Taking about the delay in granting the EUA by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for Covaxin, Ella blamed the “negative campaign” against the vaccine in India. Reportedly, he hinted at politics as a possible factor behind the negative reports, and recalled how soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Covaxin shot to express confidence in Indian science, innovation and ‘atma-nirbhar’ capabilities, it was labelled by some as a ‘BJP vaccine’ or ‘Modi vaccine’.

Further in the session, Ella indicated that the nasal Covid vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech could be taken in lieu of the second dose of Covaxin or to protect previously infected persons. He further mentioned that the nasal vaccine was more effective in preventing transmission of the virus as compared to an injectable vaccine which does not reach the upper lungs.

The nasal vaccine usage could also eliminate the need for a vaccinated individual to continue wearing a mask, he added. He indicated that Phase 2 trials of the nasal vaccine are over and data is being analysed. “We should expect (findings) in 3-4 months,” he said, adding that Bharat Biotech is also talking to the government about using the CoWin platform for doing clinical trials.

