COVAXIN Neutralises Multiple Covid-19 Variants Including Double Mutant Strain, Says ICMR Study

An ICMR study has shown that Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN is effective against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralizes the double mutant of Covid-19 as well.

Covaxin is among the two vaccine to get Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for Covid-19 treatment and it’s being used in India and in several other countries. Sputnik V has also got emergency use authorization and the vaccination is likely to begin before the end of this month.

Senior officials last week said that both AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covexin are effective against the UK variant, one of the two mutations dominant in the country’s new cases.

Bharat Biotech has ramped up the manufacturing capacity of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, to 700 million doses per annum, the vaccine maker said on Tuesday. Manufacturing scale up has been carried out in a stepwise manner across multiple facilities at Hyderabad and Bangalore, the company said in a statement.

Sources said the company had a production capacity of 200 million doses of Covaxin in the beginning. Meanwhile, the chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech, Krishna Ella, during an event said that the company will produce 30 million doses of Covaxin next month against around 20 million doses this month and 15 million in the last month.”

