Covaxin's Phase 3 Trial Results Likely in 8 Days, 74% Drop in Weekly Covid Positivity Rate | 10 Points

The Union Health Ministry on Friday stressed on the need for states to ramp up vaccination of health care workers and frontline workers even as it noted about 74% decrease in weekly Covid-19 positivity rate since peak reported between April 30-May 6.
NITI Aayog member (health) VK Paul said, “Covaxin vaccine phase 3 data is expected to be released in the next 7-8 days."
Here is all you need to know about the Covid-19 briefing in 10 points
- Almost 78% decline in daily new Covid-19 cases has been noted in India since the highest reported peak in daily cases on May 7.
- Reduction in Covid-19 vaccine wastage will ensure enhanced vaccination.
- About 74% decrease in weekly Covid-19 positivity rate since the highest such rate reported between April 30-May 6 at 21.6% in India.
- Breaking the chain of transmission ensures lesser strain on health infrastructure and better quality of care.
- Over 24.61 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered across the country. “A total of 25 crore people will be vaccinated in a couple of days in India," said VK Paul.
- States requested to focus on the second vaccine dose of health care works (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs).
- National sero-survey expected to start this month. “Will request states too for conducting state-wise sero-survey," said Paul.
- Covid situation appears to be stabilizing in India but people need to follow appropriate behaviour & social distancing norms
- Many health care works (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) and elderly haven’t taken the second dose, said VK Paul. “I request them to do so."
- Covaxin vaccine phase 3 data expected in the next 7-8 days.
