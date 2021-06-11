Covaxin's Phase 3 Trial Results Likely in 8 Days, 74% Drop in Weekly Covid Positivity Rate | 10 Points

The Union Health Ministry on Friday stressed on the need for states to ramp up vaccination of health care workers and frontline workers even as it noted about 74% decrease in weekly Covid-19 positivity rate since peak reported between April 30-May 6.

NITI Aayog member (health) VK Paul said, “Covaxin vaccine phase 3 data is expected to be released in the next 7-8 days."

Here is all you need to know about the Covid-19 briefing in 10 points

- Almost 78% decline in daily new Covid-19 cases has been noted in India since the highest reported peak in daily cases on May 7.

- Reduction in Covid-19 vaccine wastage will ensure enhanced vaccination.

- About 74% decrease in weekly Covid-19 positivity rate since the highest such rate reported between April 30-May 6 at 21.6% in India.

- Breaking the chain of transmission ensures lesser strain on health infrastructure and better quality of care.

- Over 24.61 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered across the country. “A total of 25 crore people will be vaccinated in a couple of days in India," said VK Paul.

- States requested to focus on the second vaccine dose of health care works (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs).

- National sero-survey expected to start this month. “Will request states too for conducting state-wise sero-survey," said Paul.

- Covid situation appears to be stabilizing in India but people need to follow appropriate behaviour & social distancing norms

- Many health care works (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) and elderly haven’t taken the second dose, said VK Paul. “I request them to do so."

