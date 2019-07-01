Covering Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Less than 3 Hours Will Now Lead to Fine for Over-speeding
The decision comes at a time when accidents on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway are on a rise and claimed scores of lives.
File photo of Lucknow-Agra Expressway.
Lucknow: In a bid to prevent road accidents caused by over-speeding on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, the Uttar Pradesh government has come up with a unique plan of issuing e-challan to those covering the 302 km-stretch in less than three hours.
A total of 25 e-challlans have already been issued to vehicles that were found to be over speeding on the expressway, said Avnish Kumar Awasthi, chief executive officer, Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).
“If any vehicle is found to have covered the distance between Agra and Lucknow or vice versa in less than three hours, it will be fined and an e-challan will be sent to the registered address of the vehicle owner,” Awasthi said.
The decision comes at a time when accidents on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway are on a rise and claimed scores of lives. High-tech equipment have been installed at toll plazas in order to capture images of vehicles for data analysis reports. The details are then sent to SP, traffic of Agra and Lucknow districts for issuance of e-challans.
On June 28, seven people were killed when a bus rammed into a truck near Fatehabad. On June 21, three more lives were lost when a car rammed into a stationary truck near Mainpuri. Another life was claimed when a Lucknow-based businessman was killed on June 27 in an accident near Firozabad on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.
A similar time-bound traffic management system is already in place on the Tirumala Ghat roads where drivers are expected to travel from Alpiri to Tirumala in a minimum time span of 40 minutes. If the vehicle reaches before the stipulated time they are fined for over speeding.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parth, Erica Shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay At Rhine Falls in Switzerland
- PUBG Lite Beta Launching in India on July 4, Here is Everything You Need to Know
- Former Residence of Maharaja of Jaipur Set to Be Open For Public Soon
- India vs England | Chahal Becomes Most Expensive Indian Bowler in World Cup History
- Can Mobile Wallets With Spending Limits and no KYC Boost Digital Payments in India?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s