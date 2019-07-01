Covering Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Less than 3 Hours Will Now Lead to Fine for Over-speeding

Lucknow: In a bid to prevent road accidents caused by over-speeding on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, the Uttar Pradesh government has come up with a unique plan of issuing e-challan to those covering the 302 km-stretch in less than three hours.

A total of 25 e-challlans have already been issued to vehicles that were found to be over speeding on the expressway, said Avnish Kumar Awasthi, chief executive officer, Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

“If any vehicle is found to have covered the distance between Agra and Lucknow or vice versa in less than three hours, it will be fined and an e-challan will be sent to the registered address of the vehicle owner,” Awasthi said.

The decision comes at a time when accidents on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway are on a rise and claimed scores of lives. High-tech equipment have been installed at toll plazas in order to capture images of vehicles for data analysis reports. The details are then sent to SP, traffic of Agra and Lucknow districts for issuance of e-challans.

On June 28, seven people were killed when a bus rammed into a truck near Fatehabad. On June 21, three more lives were lost when a car rammed into a stationary truck near Mainpuri. Another life was claimed when a Lucknow-based businessman was killed on June 27 in an accident near Firozabad on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

A similar time-bound traffic management system is already in place on the Tirumala Ghat roads where drivers are expected to travel from Alpiri to Tirumala in a minimum time span of 40 minutes. If the vehicle reaches before the stipulated time they are fined for over speeding.