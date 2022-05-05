Covid-19: 10 Crore Doses of SII's Covovax Approved for Exports by Govt Lab, Stock Rolled Out for Teens

The country’s apex laboratory has cleared more than 10 crore doses of Covovax, another Covid-19 vaccine by the Serum Institute of India, for exports even as India gears up to roll out the shots to inoculate teenagers, News18.com has learnt.

According to government data, the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh has so far approved a little over 10 crore doses of Covovax for the purpose of exports as the vaccine was facing delay in approvals in India.

While Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer of Pune-based vaccine maker SII, blamed the government for the delay in launch of his vaccine Covovax, he emphasised that it is the only vaccine manufactured in India that is also sold in Europe and has an efficacy of 90%.

The CDL is now expecting the arrival of new batches that can be used for the inoculation drive in India. “With the new approval, the company is likely to send the batches for domestic use soon. So far majority of batches cleared were for export purpose. However, the company can use the same stock for domestic use as well,” a government official told News18.com.

“Till now, around 10 crore doses, which started flowing into the laboratory from October-November, have been cleared for exports to several countries, including Indonesia and Philippines.”

On Tuesday, Poonawalla announced on Twitter that Covovax has been approved for administration to children in the 12-17 age group.

At present, children in India aged 12 to 14 years are being vaccinated with Biological E’s intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, while those in the 15-18 age group are being administered Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin at government vaccination centres.

The vaccine manufactured by SII under licence from US firm Novavax will be available at Rs 225 per dose, excluding taxes, at private healthcare facilities.

