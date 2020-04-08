COVID-19: 12 Morning Walkers in Maharashtra Arrested for Violating Lockdown
Twelve people from Navi Mumbai township were arrested on Wednesday for going out on morning walk in violation of the lockdown guidelines, police said.
Policemen wearing face masks check a vehicle during a country wide lockdown amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 4, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Mumbai: Twelve people from Navi Mumbai township were arrested on Wednesday for going out on morning walk in violation of the lockdown guidelines, police said.
These people were spotted by police on roads in Navi Mumbai's Panvel area near here early in the morning. "We arrested 12 morning walkers from various locations, including the Thane Naka," senior police inspector Ajay Kumar Landge said.
They were booked under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and
later released on bail, the official said.
"From today onwards, retail outlets of Big Bazaar, Reliance Mart, and fruit, vegetable, fish and mutton shops, and restaurants accepting takeaway orders here will remain open till 5 pm while chemist shops and Agriculture Produce
Market Committees (APMCs) will function as usual," he said.
People have been strictly advised to stay at home, but despite that if anyone is found roaming outside, action will
be taken against that person, he added.
