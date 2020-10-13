COVID-19: 1,341 Cases, 46 Deaths In Pune, 998 Discharged

Pune: The COVID-19 caseload of Pune district increased by 1,341 in the last 24 hours to reach 3,09,193, while 46 deaths during this period took the toll to 7,250, an official said on Tuesday. A total of 998 persons were discharged as well, he added.

Pune city now has 1,55,067 cases, which is an increase of 486 in the last 24 hours, while the count reached 84,275 in Pimpri Chinchwad after 244 people were detected with the infection, the official said. The number of COVID-19 cases in rural and cantonment areas of Pune stands at 69,851.

