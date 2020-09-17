COVID-19: 14 More Deaths, 1,293 Fresh Cases In Rajasthan

Jaipur: Fourteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the state’s toll to 1,293, while 1,793 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,09,473, according to a health department bulletin. A total of 17,495 people are under treatment, while 89,196 have been discharged after they recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Jaipur reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 369, followed by 229 in Jodhpur, 149 in Kota, 103 in Alwar and 115 in Ajmer, among other districts, it said. So far, Jaipur has reported the maximum number of deaths in the state at 305, followed by 129 in Jodhpur, 100 in Bikaner, 91 each in Ajmer and Kota, 73 in Bharatpur, 52 in Pali, 45 in Nagaur, 39 in Udaipur, 31 in Alwar, 27 in Barmer and 24 in Dholpur.

