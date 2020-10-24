COVID-19: 177 New Cases In Ahmedabad, 133 Discharged, 2 Deaths

Ahmedabad: The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad reached 41,281 with the addition of 177 new cases on Saturday, while 133 people were discharged and two patients succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said. The toll in the district is now 1,902 while the number of people who have recovered stands at 35,866.

“The city limits reported 164 new cases and accounted for 121 of the people discharged. The rest were in the district’s rural parts. The city’s north-west zone reported the highest number of active cases at 502, followed by the south-west zone with 491 cases, while central zone has the lowest 318 cases,” he said. The number of micro containment zones stood at 102 as three areas were added and five dropped.

Out of 2,002 beds available in 66 private hospitals, 1,076 are occupied, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said. In ICUs with ventilator facility, 96 beds are occupied and 63 available, it said.

