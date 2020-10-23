COVID-19: 182 Cases, 2 Deaths In Ahmedabad; 171 Discharged
The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad in Gujarat reached 41,014 after 182 people were detected with the infection on Friday, while two deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 1,900, an official said. He said 171 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of such cases to 35,733.
October 23, 2020
“Of the new cases, 166 were in city limits. Of the people discharged, 164 were from city limits and the rest from rural areas of the district,” the official informed.
