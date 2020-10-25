COVID-19: 2 More Deaths, 61 New Cases In Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The death of two more persons due to coronavirus pushed the toll to 218 in Chandigarh while 61 new cases took the infection tally to 14,038 in the Union Territory on Sunday, according to a medical bulletin. There are 653 active cases in the city as of now, it said.

A total of 80 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 13,167, as per the bulletin. A total of 1,01,219 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 86,568 tested negative while reports of 109 samples are awaited, it said.

