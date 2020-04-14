Take the pledge to vote

Covid-19: 22 Held For Defying Lockdown in Noida, Police Urge Not to Hold Public Events on Ambedkar Jayanti

Twenty-two people were arrested across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly defying lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, police said.

PTI

Updated:April 14, 2020, 8:01 AM IST
Covid-19: 22 Held For Defying Lockdown in Noida, Police Urge Not to Hold Public Events on Ambedkar Jayanti
Police personnel stand guard near an area identified as COVID-19 hotspot during a nationwide lockdown in Noida, on April 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Noida (UP): Twenty-two people were arrested across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly defying lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, police said.

Police have also urged the public to stay indoors and not go out on Tuesday to mark Ambedkar Jayanti, the birth anniversary of 'Father of Indian Constitution' Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, in view of the pandemic.

Gautam Buddh Nagar is under a 21-day lockdown since March 25 like the rest of the country and is also among the 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh where coronavirus hotspots (areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 positive cases) have been completely sealed off.

"Four FIRs were registered on Monday for lockdown violations and 22 people arrested. A total of 455 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 116 of them, while another three were impounded," police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) over violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more persons, they said.

In view of the Ambedkar Jayanti, Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Akhilesh Kumar appealed to people, "Do not organise any kind of event or gathering which affects the purpose of lockdown and endangers the health of self and others. Celebrate the day indoors and practice social distancing and other measures against coronavirus."

"Apart from this, do not distribute any kind of food items directly to the common people in view of the situation. Any kind of food distribution should be done only through the district administration or the local authorities concerned and with their cooperation," the officer said.

Over three dozen localities have been completely sealed off across Noida and Greater Noida due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with the police now stepping up further the vigilance on lockdown restrictions and ensuring action against violators, officials said.

According to official police figures, 2,388 people have been arrested for violating lockdown restrictions since March 25 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has so far recorded 68 positive cases of coronavirus, the second highest in UP after Agra.

