COVID-19: 25 More Deaths, 890 New Cases In Punjab

Chandigarh: Twenty-five more deaths due to coronavirus pushed the death toll to 3,798 while 890 cases took the infection tally to 1,23,317 in Punjab on Saturday. Among the places which reported new cases included Mohali (125), Gurdaspur (109) and Jalandhar (77).

There are 9,752 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to the health department bulletin. A total of 1,234 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,09,767.

Forty-five critical patients are on ventilator support while 194 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 21,17,713 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

