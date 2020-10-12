COVID-19: 27 More Deaths, 581 New Cases In Punjab

Chandigarh: Twenty-seven more fatalities due to coronavirus pushed the death toll to 3,860 while 581 cases raised the infection count to 1,24,535 in Punjab on Monday. The places which reported new coronavirus cases included Jalandhar (82), Ludhiana (62), Mohali (58) and Bathinda (54), as per a health department bulletin.

There are now 8,258 active COVID-19 cases in the state, it stated. A total of 1,552 coronavirus patients were discharged on Monday after recovering from the infection, taking the total number of cured persons to 1,12,417.

Thirty-two critical patients are on ventilator support while 202 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 21,67,731 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

