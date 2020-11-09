COVID-19: 2,740 New Cases In Karnataka, 22 Deaths

Bengaluru, Nov 8: Karnataka has reported 2,740 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,46,887 and the death toll to 11,391, the Health Department said late on Sunday night. The day also saw 2,360 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 2,740 fresh cases reported on Sunday, 1,579 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone. As of Sunday, cumulatively 8,46,887 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which include 11,391 deaths and 8,01,799 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

It said that out of 33,678 active cases, 32,794 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 884 are in ICU. According to Health Department officials, the COVID media bulletin was delayed on Sunday due to technical issues. Eleven out of total 22 deaths reported on Sunday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Ballari (3), Belagavi, Dharwad and Mysuru (2 each), and Dakshina Kannada and Haveri (1 each).

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI). Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 1,579, Mysuru 135, Mandya 111, Chitradurga 106, Hassan 95, Dakshina Kannada 78, Dharwad 60, followed by others. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,49,327 infections, followed by Mysuru 48,755 and Ballari 37,673. Among discharges as well Bengaluru urban topped the list with a total of 3,26,989 discharges, followed by Mysuru 46,712 and Ballari 36,514.

A total of 87,38,226 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,17,345 were tested on Sunday alone, and 26,811 among them were rapid antigen tests.

