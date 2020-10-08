COVID-19: 29 More Deaths, 930 New Cases In Punjab

Chandigarh: Twenty-nine more fatalities due to coronavirus pushed the death toll to 3,741 while the infection count reached 1,21,716 with 930 new cases in Punjab on Thursday. Five deaths were reported from Faridkot, three each from Gurdaspur and Jalandhar, two each from Barnala, Ferozepur, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Patiala and Rupnagar and one each from Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Mansa, Pathankot and Tarn Taran, a health department medical bulletin said.

Among the places which reported new cases included Mohali (155), Jalandhar (122), Amritsar (100) and Ludhiana (89). There are now 10,775 active COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,615 coronavirus patients were discharged on Thursday after recovering from the infection, taking the total number of cured persons to 1,07,200. Forty-two critical patients are on ventilator support while 228 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 20,53,875 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

