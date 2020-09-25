COVID-19: 2,942 Cases, 11 Deaths In C'garh, 710 Discharged

Raipur: Chhattisgarh reported 2,942 COVID-19 cases and 11 more fatalities, taking the statewide tally to 98,565 and the toll to 777 on Friday, a health official said. During the day, 710 people were discharged from hospitals following recovery while 5,125 patients completed their home isolation, taking the tally of recoveries to 66,860.

The state now has 30,928 active cases, he said. “The worst-hit Raipur district, with 580 new cases, continues to report a high number of infections. Durg reported 396 fresh cases, Bilaspur 218, Raigarh 213 and Jangir-Champa 156. Of the 11 latest fatalities, seven died on Friday and four Thursday,” he said.

With 30,886 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and has witnessed 373 deaths, he added. Chhattisgarh’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 98,565, new cases 2,942, deaths 777, recovered 66,860, active cases 30,928, people tested so far 10,15,613.

.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor