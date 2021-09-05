Covid-19: 30 New Cases, Zero Death in Delhi; Positivity Rate 0.05%

Delhi recorded 30 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, while no fresh death due to the infection was recorded for the fifth consecutive day, according to data shared by the health department. This is also the 24th time since the start of the second wave in the national capital that zero fatality has been reported in a day. The second wave swept Delhi during April-May.

A total of 65,365 Covid-19 tests, including 45,500 RT-PCR ones, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin on Sunday stated. So far, over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi, it said.

The number of active cases in the city declined to 351 from 362 the day before, it added.

