Covid-19: 32,793 Cases in Karnataka; 22,284 from Bengaluru Alone

Registering yet another spike in numbers, Karnataka on Saturday logged 32,793 new cases of COVID-19, and 7 fatalities, taking the tally to 31,86,040 and the death toll to 38,418. The state, which has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December, had recorded 28,723 fresh infections on Friday.

Of the new cases today, 22,284 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 2,479 people being discharged and 5 deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 1,69,850.

There were 4,273 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,77,743, a health department bulletin said. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 15 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.02 per cent.

Of the 7 deaths, 5 are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Chikkaballapura and Mysuru. Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru recorded the second highest of 1,326 new cases, Hassan 968, Dakshina Kannada 792, Mysuru 729, and Mandya 718.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 13,95,736 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,84,952 and Tumakuru 1,25,514. According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,50,175, followed by Mysuru 1,78,551 and Tumakuru 1,20,329.

Cumulatively, a total of 5,88,11,041 samples have been tested, of which 2,18,479 were on Saturday alone.

