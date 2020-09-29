COVID-19: 381 New Cases, 12 Deaths In Goa, 709 Discharged

Panaji, Sep 29: Goa’s COVID-19 caseload increased by 381 on Tuesday to reach 32,777, while 709 people were discharged post recovery and 12 succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said. The state now has 419 fatalities, while the number of people who have recovered is 27,781, leaving it with 4,557 active cases, he added.

A total of 1,750 samples were tested for coronavirus on Tuesday, he said. Goa’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases32,777, new cases 381, deaths 419, discharged 27,781, active cases 4,577, samples tested till date2,52,783.

