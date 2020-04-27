Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Covid-19: 391 Students Reach Assam from Kota by Bus; Quarantined

Over 390 students of Assam arrived here on Monday from the coaching hub of Kota in Rajasthan and have been kept under institutional quarantine, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

PTI

Updated:April 27, 2020, 12:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Covid-19: 391 Students Reach Assam from Kota by Bus; Quarantined
Representational Image: PTI

Over 390 students of Assam arrived here on Monday from the coaching hub of Kota in Rajasthan and have been kept under institutional quarantine, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma and his junior minister Pijush Hazarika received the students at the Sarusajai quarantine facility in the city after they arrived at 3 am by buses.

"After a long journey from Kota, 391 children are back with smiles and cheers. To ensure that they and their families remain safe, we are putting them into 14 days of quarantine," the health minister tweeted.

The boys have been kept at the Sarusajai quarantine facility and the girls in three hotels.

The students started their nearly 2,000-km journey from Kota in the west of India to Guwahati in the northeastern state of Assam on Thursday.

Kota is a coaching hub where medical and engineering aspirants from different parts of the country go every year in large numbers to prepare for competitive exams.

Quarantine has been made mandatory as the students are coming from Rajasthan which has been categorised a COVID-19 'Red Zone' and moreover, there is also the possibility of contracting the disease during the journey, Sarma had said.

The state government facilitated the return of the students in 17 buses against a charge of Rs 7,000 per person.

Swab tests will be conducted on the students on the fifth day and doctors will decide whether those testing negative can be discharged and allowed to spend the remaining nine days under home observation, Sarma had said earlier.

The students, who have already been in quarantine in Kota, have not come into direct contact with any COVID-19 patient, he had said.

The state government requested the authorities of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal to allow their movement during the ongoing lockdown period.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,835

    +658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    27,892

    +975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,185

    +271*  

  • Total DEATHS

    872

    +46*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres