Covid-19: 3rd Wave Can Be Avoided if Strong Measures Are Taken, Says Govt's Scientific Advisor

A third wave of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic could be avoided if we took strong measures to control it, the government’s Principal Scientific Advisor Dr K VijayRaghavan said on Friday. “If we take strong measures, the third wave may not happen in all the places or indeed anywhere at all. It depends much on how effectively the guidance is implemented at the local level, in the states, in districts and in the cities everywhere," Dr VijayRaghavan said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dr VijayRaghavan had cautioned the country to prepare for another wave following a rise in infections. “Phase three is inevitable given the higher levels of circulating virus, but it is not clear on what time-scale this phase three will occur. We should be prepared for new waves," he had said.

As the country continues to battle a second wave of coronavirus, 12 states have over one lakh active Covid-19 cases each at the present, while the count is between 50,000 and one lakh in 7, the Health Ministry said on Friday. The positivity rate is currently above 15 per cent in 24 states in the country and in the range of 5-15 per cent in nine, the ministry said.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh are among states and union territories showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily new Covid-19 cases. However, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Odisha are among those showing an upward trend in daily new cases of the infection, the ministry added.

The Health Ministry also asked the states to prioritise beneficiaries awaiting their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and ensure timely completion of the recommended vaccination schedule.

