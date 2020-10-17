COVID-19: 491 Cases, 13 Deaths, 401 Discharged In Nashik

Nashik: The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 88,861 with an addition of 491 cases on Saturday, while 13 deaths took the toll to 1,591, an official said. A total of 80,123 persons have been discharged so far, including 401 on Saturday, he added.

“Of the 13 deaths, three are from Nashik city limits.So far, 163 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon, 836 in NMC limits and 556 in other parts of the district,” the official said.

The caseload comprises 59,083 from Nashik city, 25,086 from other parts of the district, 4,030 from Malegaon and 662 from outside the district.

