COVID-19: 56 More Deaths, 2,160 New Cases In Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab reported 56 more fatalities linked to the novel coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 2,813 while 2,160 new cases brought the infection tally to 97,689 in the state on Sunday, according to a medical bulletin. Eight new fatalities were reported from Jalandhar; six each from Fatehgarh Sahib and Amritsar; five from Ludhiana; four each from Hoshiarpur, Patiala and Rupnagar; and three each from Mansa and Tarn Taran.

Two deaths each were reported from Faridkot, Ferozepur, Kapurthala and Pathankot and one each from Barnala, Bathinda, Gurdaspur, SBS Nagar and Sangrur, according to the bulletin. Ferozepur recorded 256 fresh COVID-19 cases, Mohali 225, Ludhiana 212, Jalandhar 197, Patiala 183, Pathankot 174, Bathinda 148, Amritsar 126, Gurdaspur 104 and Hoshiarpur 94.

A total of 2,225 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday after recovering from infection, leaving 22,278 active COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the bulletin. The state has so far seen 72,598 recoveries from COVID-19.

Sixty-seven critical patients are on ventilator support while 490 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 15,79,113 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, it said..

