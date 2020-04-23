Covid-19: 70 Areas in Palghar Notified as Containment Zones

As many as 70 areas in Palghar district of Maharashtra have been notified as containment zones in view of several coronavirus cases detected there.

The containment zones fall under the Vasai-Virar municipal limits, and Dahanu and Palghar talukas, district Collector Kailas Shinde said in an order on Wednesday evening.

Only essential services will be operational in the containment zones, he said. Those violating the order will be booked under legal provisions, he added.

According to official figures, the district has so far reported 134 coronavirus cases and four deaths.

