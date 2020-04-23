Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) ("HDFC Life"). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
1-min read

Covid-19: 70 Areas in Palghar Notified as Containment Zones

As many as 70 areas in Palghar district of Maharashtra have been notified as containment zones in view of several coronavirus cases detected there.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2020, 1:40 PM IST
File photo: Health care workers conduct an inspection while asking residents who they live with and wether anyone is feeling unwell, during a nationwide lockdown, in Dharavi, Mumbai. (Reuters)

As many as 70 areas in Palghar district of Maharashtra have been notified as containment zones in view of several coronavirus cases detected there.

The containment zones fall under the Vasai-Virar municipal limits, and Dahanu and Palghar talukas, district Collector Kailas Shinde said in an order on Wednesday evening.

Only essential services will be operational in the containment zones, he said. Those violating the order will be booked under legal provisions, he added.

According to official figures, the district has so far reported 134 coronavirus cases and four deaths.

