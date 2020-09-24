COVID-19: 76 Deaths, 1,793 New Cases In Punjab

Chandigarh: Seventy-six more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday as 1,793 new infections surfaced, taking the state’s case tally to 1,05,220. So far, the disease has claimed 3,066 lives in the state. On Thursday, nine deaths were reported from Mohali, eight each from Bathinda, Jalandhar and Kapurthala, seven from Ludhiana and six each from Amritsar and Hoshiarpur. Five deaths each were reported from Gurdaspur and Rupnagar, four each from Patiala and Sangrur, two each from Faridkot and Tarn Taran and one each from Mansa and SBS Nagar, according to a medical bulletin. Among the places which reported the maximum cases are Ludhiana (206), Jalandhar (188), Mohali (169) and Bathinda (158). There are 20,679 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to the bulletin. A total of 2,231 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 81,475.

Seventy-six patients are on ventilator while 443 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 16,82,723 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor