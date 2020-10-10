COVID-19: 7pc Rise In Thane COVID-19 Cases In 10 Days Of Oct

Thane: The COVID-19 count in Thane district touched 1,90,482 on Saturday with the addition of 1,675 cases, while 42 deaths took the toll to 4,814, an official said. The district’s caseload has swelled by 7 per cent in the last 10 days to reach 1,90,482 from 1,76,861, he pointed out.

The number of active cases stands at 16,359, which is 8 per cent of the total count, while 169,309 had been discharged, which is a recovery rate of 88.88 per cent, he said. The mortality rate in the district is 2.53 per cent, he added.

“Kalyan leads with 45,875 cases, followed by Thane with 40,492, Navi Mumbai with 40,073 and 20,276 in Mira Bhayander,” he said. Neighbouring Palghar has 37,659 cases, including 746 deaths.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor