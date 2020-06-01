INDIA

Covid-19: 8,000 Hospital Beds Available, Says Thane Civic Chief

Thane Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal on Monday said the civic body had made 8,000 beds available for COVID-19 patients and asked people for complete cooperation over the next fortnight to control the pandemic here.

Thane district, as on Sunday evening, had 8,267 COVID-19 cases, including 256 deaths, and a lion's share of the infections have taken place in Thane city.

Addressing citizens in a Facebook live session, Singhal said a dashboard giving information about availability of the beds in hospitals was released by TMC.

"We have a recovery rate of 45 per cent. We have 8,000 beds, 88 ambulances and 50 fever clinics in slums and congested areas," he said.


