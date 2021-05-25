Covid-19: Active Cases Drop By Half in 6 States Including Delhi; TN, Meghalaya, Tripura See Steep Spike

After weeks of not abating, Covid-19 numbers in several states have begun to drop. The active caseload in at least six states, including Delhi, have dropped by more than half since May 15. However, in other states like Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya and Tripura coronavirus cases have seen a severe spike in the same time period.

Data from the health minister shows that in the last 10 days, India’s active caseload has dropped by almost 30 per cent – from 36.73 lakh cases on May 15 to 25.86 lakh on May 25. Official data from 28 states analysed by News18 showed that 19 states have recorded a drop in the active load, while nine have witnessed a jump.

Active cases in Meghalaya nearly doubled while Tamil Nadu has reported a 54 per cent jump. Along with these, Nagaland, Assam, Mizoram, Sikkim, Manipur and Odisha have also reported an increase in active cases between May 15 and 25.

Out of the 19 states that reported a drop in their active loads, for four states the reduction has been of more than 60 per cent with Delhi being on the top. The national capital has recorded a 65.76 per cent drop in active caseload. Delhi’s active caseload was 71,794 on May 15 and has reduced to 24,578 on May 25.

For Haryana, the numbers have come down from 99,007 to 38,119 – a drop of 61.49 per cent.

Also read: Maharashtra Lockdown to be Extended by A Week? Govt Mulls Unlocking in Phases, Decision Tomorrow

Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh have reported drops of nearly 61 per cent. There were 45,056 active cases in Jharkhand on May 15 and has reduced by 61 per cent as it stood at 17,569 on Tuesday morning. In Uttar Pradesh, from 1.93 lakh active cases on May 15 the numbers have dropped by 60.42 per cent to 76,703 active cases.

The active load of Bihar and Rajasthan has also dropped by more than half during the same time period. Bihar reported a drop of 57.63 per cent in the last 10 days – from 89,564 to 37,943. For Rajasthan, the drop was of 53.05 per cent – from 2.12 lakh to 99,875.

Active cases in Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have also dropped by nearly half, official data from the respective states show. In Goa, active Covid-19 cases are down to 16,278 from 32,387 — a 49.73 per cent reduction. For Madhya Pradesh, the active caseload has dropped by 48.62 per cent to 53,653. It was 1.04 lakh on May 15. From 1.15 lakh active coronavirus cases on May 15, Chhattisgarh recorded a 47.45 per cent drop to 60,938 active cases as of date.

Kerala and Gujarat have reported a drop of over 41 per cent in the active load, while for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand it was nearly 38 per cent. Active cases in Maharashtra – one of the worst affected states in the second wave — have also reduced by 36.7 per cent, from 5.21 lakh on May 15 to 3.30 lakh on Tuesday.

Punjab has recorded close to a 31 per cent reduction in active cases while for Karnataka and Telangana, this drop was 26.42 per cent and 28.49 per cent respectively.

The states reporting the least decrease in active loads were West Bengal (2.43 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (0.01 per cent).

The active caseload in West Bengal has dropped to 1.28 lakh from 1.31 lakh in the last 10 days. For Andhra Pradesh, having 2.03 lakh active cases, the drop has been of just 25 cases.

Among the states analysed, Tripura has reported a 119.43 per cent jump in its active Covid-19 cases – from 3,781 on May 15 to 8,297 on May 25. Meghalaya has recorded a 94.02 per cent jump during the same period – from 4,014 to 7,788.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu has recorded a 54.38 per cent increase in active cases – from 1.95 lakh active cases on May 15 to 3.01 lakh on Tuesday morning.

Further, the active cases in Nagaland and Assam have increased by nearly 25 per cent. In Nagaland, the cases have jumped to 4,714 on Tuesday morning from 3,741 on May 15. For Assam, the numbers have gone from 43,325 cases to 53,996 active cases.

Along with these, Mizoram (19.48 per cent); Sikkim (12.25 per cent) and Manipur (9.25 per cent) have also reported a jump in active Covid-19 cases. For Odisha, the jump was of 5.23 percent – from 94,740 to 99,701 active cases.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here