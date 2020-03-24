COVID-19: All Checkpoints at Air, Sea, Land, Rail and River Ports Shut
However, the restriction exempts vehicles or trains carrying for trade or essential goods and supplier, from this stringent prohibition. Their crew, drivers, helpers and cleaners will also be exempted subject to their screening by medical staff.
A police officer stands at New Delhi's border barricade during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. (Reuters)
New Delhi: All integrated check posts (ICPs) at all airports, seaports, land ports, rail ports, and river ports are closed down to contain the spread COVID-19 outbreak in India.
"In continuation of restrictions and advisories the undersigned is directed to covey the orders of Central government to stop all incoming passenger traffic on all 107 Immigration Check Posts which includes all Airport ICPs, all seaport ICPs, all land port ICPs, all rail port ICPs and all river port ICPs in view of the spread of COVID-10," read a government memorandum issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Earlier, 30 states and union territories announced complete lockdown covering as much as 548 districts on Monday. The unprecedented decision was taken in wake of the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 415, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Nine people have succumbed to the virus till now.
