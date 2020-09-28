COVID-19: All Precautions Must Be Taken During Upcoming Festivals, Says UP CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said all precautions must be taken during upcoming festivals in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also directed officials at a review meeting to “apply all precautions during the coming festival season”, according to an official statement.

“Awareness about COVID-19 should be spread through public address systems and surveillance committees should remain active,” the chief minister said at the meeting that was held to review the situation in the state due to the pandemic. When asked to comment on reports that Durga Puja events will not be allowed this year, an Uttar Pradesh government official told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor