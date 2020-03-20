COVID-19: Amid 50 Fresh Cases, Railways Halt 90 More Trains, Total Number of Cancelled Trains now 245
The source also said while the railways was taking a huge revenue blow, the cancellation of trains was necessitated so that people not undertake unnecessary travel.
Earlier on Thursday, the railways cancelled 84 trains and said 155 trains stood cancelled due to COVID-19.
New Delhi: Railways on Friday cancelled 90 trains, which will not operate between March 20 and March 31, in view of low occupancy and the novel coronavirus pandemic, sources said Friday.
With this, the total number of cancelled trains has climbed to 245.
Earlier on Thursday, the railways cancelled 84 trains and said 155 trains stood cancelled due to COVID-19.
"All passengers having tickets in these trains are being informed about it individually. No cancellation fee will be taken for these trains. Passengers will get 100-per cent refund," the source said.
The source also said while the railways was taking a huge revenue blow, the cancellation of trains was necessitated so that people not undertake unnecessary travel.
"It is also essential to ensure that social distancing is ensured. We are only cancelling those trains which have low occupancy," the source said.
The national transporter has also issued a set of guidelines to zonal headquarters for its catering staff, stating no employee having fever, cough, runny nose or difficulty in breathing "should be deployed in the business of food handling on the Indian Railways".
The cases of positive novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 223 after 50 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Union Health Ministry. The figure also includes four deaths.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Despite Production Cut of Rafale Jet Amidst COVID-19, IAF Confident to Get Deliveries by May 2020
- Kangana Ranaut Doesn’t Miss Fitness Regime During Coronavirus Outbreak, See Pic
- Four New Asteroids are Approaching Earth This Weekend, Says NASA
- Played One of my Biggest Matches Under PK Banerjee: Bhaichung Bhutia
- Keralites are Social Distancing Even in Queues Outside Alcohol Shops