1-min read

COVID-19: Amit Shah Asks Delhi Police Chief to Ensure Security of Doctors Facing Harassment

Amit Shah's directive came hours after a representation was sent to him apprising him about the incidents of harassment of doctors by some landlords, claiming that coronavirus could be transmitted through the medicos.

PTI

Updated:March 24, 2020, 7:46 PM IST
COVID-19: Amit Shah Asks Delhi Police Chief to Ensure Security of Doctors Facing Harassment
File photo of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava to ensure security of doctors who are facing harassment at the hands of some people in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

Shah's directive came hours after a representation was sent to him apprising him about the incidents of harassment of doctors by some landlords, claiming that coronavirus could be transmitted through the medicos.

The home minister spoke to the Delhi Police commissioner and asked him to take immediate action to stop any such incident, an official of the Home Ministry said.

In their representation, the doctors said that some of their colleagues were facing harassment at the hands of some people, particularly the landlords, asking them to vacate their rented premises.

The doctors are claiming that the harassment was meted out to them by some people alleging that coronavirus could be transmitted through them as they are treating the positive cases.

