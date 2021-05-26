Covid-19: 25 Fresh Cases Recorded in Andaman, 2 Deaths

The Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 6,878 on Wednesday as 25 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Two fresh fatalities pushed the Union territory’s coronavirus death toll to 106, he said.

Forty-nine more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,544, the official said. The archipelago now has 228 active cases, he said.

The administration has so far tested over 3.83 lakh samples for Covid-19, in which the positivity rate was 1.79 per cent, the official said. A total of 1.04 lakh people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine and 17,359 people have been administered the second dose, he added.

