1-min read

Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh to Set Up Over 20,000 ‘YSR Janata Bazaars’ to Help Farmers Avail Essential Services

Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to conduct mapping and identify locations where the bazaars can be established so that essential goods can be delivered to some households.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:April 14, 2020, 12:57 PM IST
Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh to Set Up Over 20,000 ‘YSR Janata Bazaars’ to Help Farmers Avail Essential Services
Image for representation. REUTERS

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government is planning to set up 22,000 YSR Janata Bazars in villages and towns across the state to help farmers avail essential services during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in discussion with higher officials here asked officials to work on strengthening cold chain and processing networks in the agriculture sector to support the project.

"There are around 11,000 Rythu Bharosa centres and village secretariats in the state which can be used to facilitate YSR Janata Bazaars” adding that these can be established beside ward secretariats and at Mandal headquarters as well. Cold storage units should be established at every assembly constituency," the state chief minister was quoted as saying.

Explaining how the proposed Bazaars will function, he told officials to provide infrastructure facilities such as refrigerator to store goods, and vehicles for the transportation of vegetables, milk, fruits, eggs, etc. Apart from these, aqua products can also be transported and purchased at these Janata Bazaars, he said

Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to conduct mapping and identify locations where the bazaars can be established so that essential goods can be delivered to some households. He also announced that the prices would be listed as per Minimum Support Price (MSP) to provide relief to the farmers.

A senior IAS officer will be appointed to monitor the YSR Janata Bazaar project.

