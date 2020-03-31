Take the pledge to vote

COVID-19: Mohalla Clinic Doctor in Delhi's Babarpur Tests Positive, Patients Asked to Self-quarantine

A notice to this effect from Shahadara District Magistrate has been put at the clinic, saying the doctor has tested positive.

IANS

Updated:March 31, 2020, 4:00 PM IST
COVID-19: Mohalla Clinic Doctor in Delhi's Babarpur Tests Positive, Patients Asked to Self-quarantine
File photo of mohalla clinics in Delhi (File photo/ GETTY IMAGES)

New Delhi: A doctor posted at a Mohalla Clinic in Delhi's Babarpur has tested positive for coronavirus, with authorities asking patients who visited the clinic at the Janta Mazdoor Colony between March 12 and 20 to self-quarantine at home for 15 days.

Earlier, a doctor had tested postive for coronavirus in the same area.

A notice to this effect from Shahadara District Magistrate has been put at the clinic, saying the doctor has tested positive. People have been asked to report if they develop any coronavirus symptoms.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Shahadara had last week ordered that all those who visited or were present at Mohalla Clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur between March 12 and March 18 to stay in home quarantine for 15 days.

