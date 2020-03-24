Take the pledge to vote

COVID-19: Assam Man Booked for Not Self-reporting to Admin after Arrival from Abroad

Departmental action will also be taken against the man's father, a government employee, for not informing authorities about his son's return, Jalli said.

PTI

Updated:March 24, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
A municipal worker sprays disinfectant on a street, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Srinagar March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
For representation: A municipal worker sprays disinfectant on a street, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Srinagar March 13, 2020. (REUTERS/Danish Ismail)

Hailakandi (Assam): The Hailakandi district administration of Assam on Tuesday filed an FIR against a man for not informing police or health officials about his return from abroad amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The FIR under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) was lodged with Hailakandi Sadar police station, Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said.

Departmental action will also be taken against the man's father, a government employee, for not informing authorities about his son's return, Jalli said.

The deputy commissioner said that the man's family members misled the district authorities by claiming he would return after three days but during further enquiry, it was found that he had already reached home.

A rapid response team went to the man's residence and took him for screening, Jalli said.

The deputy commissioner said that any person returning from coronavirus-hit states or countries must immediately self-report to the nearest police station or health centre, failing which strict action will be taken against him or her.

The returnees' families will also face action if they do not extend cooperation to the administration or try to mislead the authorities, Jalli added.

