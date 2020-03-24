COVID-19: Assam Man Booked for Not Self-reporting to Admin after Arrival from Abroad
Departmental action will also be taken against the man's father, a government employee, for not informing authorities about his son's return, Jalli said.
For representation: A municipal worker sprays disinfectant on a street, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Srinagar March 13, 2020. (REUTERS/Danish Ismail)
Hailakandi (Assam): The Hailakandi district administration of Assam on Tuesday filed an FIR against a man for not informing police or health officials about his return from abroad amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The FIR under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) was lodged with Hailakandi Sadar police station, Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said.
Departmental action will also be taken against the man's father, a government employee, for not informing authorities about his son's return, Jalli said.
The deputy commissioner said that the man's family members misled the district authorities by claiming he would return after three days but during further enquiry, it was found that he had already reached home.
A rapid response team went to the man's residence and took him for screening, Jalli said.
The deputy commissioner said that any person returning from coronavirus-hit states or countries must immediately self-report to the nearest police station or health centre, failing which strict action will be taken against him or her.
The returnees' families will also face action if they do not extend cooperation to the administration or try to mislead the authorities, Jalli added.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shruti Haasan Reveals Her Parents Kamal Haasan, Saarika and Sister Akshara Isolating in Different Houses
- Panic, Anxiety, Depression: What Coronavirus Lockdown Means for India's Mental Health
- Inside Kangana Ranaut's Birthday Celebration at Manali, Rangoli Shares Pics
- MyJio Coronavirus Symptom Checker: Here is How to Check if You Are Safe or Not
- Uber, Ola Drivers Left Without Income as Services Suspended Till At Least March 31