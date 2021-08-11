COVID-19: Assam Reports 929 Cases, 16 Deaths

Guwahati, Aug 10: Assam reported 16 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, while 929 cases pushed the tally to 5,76,149, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. With the death of two persons each in Bongaigaon, Golaghat, Hojai and Kamrup Metropolitan, and one each in Dhemaji, Jorhat, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts, the death toll rose to 5,420.

The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government’s death audit board has not included them in the death toll caused by Covid as they had other ailments too. With the detection of 929 patients against testing of 1,14,152 samples on Tuesday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent for the day, the NHM daily bulletin said.

The state had reported 1,120 coronavirus positive cases on Monday against testing of 1,40,454 samples. Currently, the state has 9,698 active cases and they are being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs) across the state along with some being at home isolation.

Out of the new cases, the highest 155 patients were detected from Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by 85 in Lakhimpur, 54 in Barpeta and 51 in Golaghat. With 5,76,149 COVID-19 cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 2.90 per cent against the total testing of 1,98,50,867 samples so far.

The Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, has so far reported 1,16,329 Covid cases. During the day, the state reported more recoveries than the number of new cases with 964 people being discharged, the NHM said in its daily bulletin. In Assam, 5,59,684 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered after recovery from different hospitals and CCCs.

The NHM further said 1,29,50,330 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 1,06,91,330 first doses and 22,59,000 second doses. It said 2,46,460 people were vaccinated on Tuesday, down from 2,86,752 shots on Monday.

