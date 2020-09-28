COVID-19: Aurangabad Rural Health Staff To Get GMCH Training

Aurangabad: The Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad will give seven days training to health staff in the district’s rural areas to ensure better treatment for COVID-19 patients, its dean Dr Kanan Yelikar said on Monday. The training of medical officers and nursing personnel in various protocols governing the outbreak will be carried out by the facility’s microbiology department, Yelikar told PTI.

GMCH, the premier medical facility in Aurangabad, is currently treating 347 COVID-19 patients, the condition of 232 of them being critical, an official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor