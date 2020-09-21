COVID-19 Beds In Pune's Sassoon To Increase From 450 To 850

Pune: Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said the number of beds for COVID-19 treatment in Sassoon General Hospital in Pune would be almost doubled. Tope, who is on a two-day tour here, also said the process of recruiting doctors for the facility will be expedited.

“We currently have 450 beds at Sassoon for COVID-19 patients. We have decided to raise it to 850. There are 607 doctors, including professors, associate professors, assistant professors and residential doctors, at Sassoon. We want a majority of them to be deployed for COVID-19 treatment,” he said. Tope said despite offering remuneration of Rs 2.25 lakh, doctors were not turning up though the facility needs over 200 doctors, adding that applications would be invited again.

He also clarified that the state government had no intention of capping the volume of medical oxygen used by each patient, but added it should be used “judiciously”.

