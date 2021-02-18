Covid-19: Beneficiaries Aged 50 and Above Can Use CoWin App for Self-registration Soon

The third phase of Covid-19 vaccination of people above the age group of 50 and those with comorbidities is expected to begin in March, for which the CoWin app for the self-registration will also be launched.

The app will also have an option of choosing the date and location of their vaccination site, according to the health ministry. The beneficiaries will also be able to use the app to update their age from what is reflected on the last electoral roll.

The guidelines and key suggestions for the blueprint of the third phase of the vaccination are still being deliberated on as to which comorbidities will come under the phase.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said: “It's a subject that is being deliberated amongst the top most relevant experts of the country and we are taking opinion from relevant quarters within the country, if required even from WHO. The expert committee is expected to give the guidelines soon.”

As soon as the guidelines are framed, the registrations for eligible beneficiaries of the third category of vaccination are likely to be open soon on the CoWin app.

India has currently vaccinated over 94 lakh healthcare and frontline workers against coronavirus and become the third topmost country to vaccinate after the US and the UK. However, deadlines for the vaccination drive have been delayed. The government has said that at least a single dose of vaccine has to be given to healthcare workers by February 20, the mop-up rounds will have to be finished by February 24. For Frontline workers, the dates are March 1 and March 6, respectively.

The failure of beneficiaries to get vaccinated in the mop-up rounds would automatically push them to their age-appropriate vaccination category. The third phase of vaccination drive is expected to begin by mid-March.