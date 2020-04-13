Covid-19: BJP Member Among 43 Booked for Violating Lockdown Norms
Forty-three people, including a BJP member, have been booked for allegedly violating lockdown norms in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said.
Policemen guard a near-empty stretch in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar during the coronavirus lockdown on Sunday. (Qazi Faraz Ahmad)
Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said the FIRs were lodged and copies of it were delivered to the residences, and also put up outside the houses of the people, which included BJP member Vipul Tyagi.
