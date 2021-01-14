Covid-19 Caller Tune Featuring Amitabh Bachchan's Voice to be Replaced With Message About Vaccines

The novel coronavirus caller tune that featured the voice of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan while making phone calls was Thursday replaced with a new one, just two days ahead of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in the country.

Starting Friday, January 15, mobile subscribers will no longer hear the actor's voice that listed the safety measures to be followed during the pandemic. Instead, a female voice will be used for letting people know about the Covid-19 vaccination drive, reported NDTV.

The new message comes amid growing concerns regarding the government-backed Covid-19 vaccine 'COVAXIN' which has not yet completed Phase 3 trials and yet is being rolled out along with Oxford University & AstraZeneca's Covishield. It appeals to the citizens to have faith in the vaccine and not believe in rumours.

With the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new slogan "Dawaai bhi, kadaai bhi (medicine and caution both)", it also urges people to continue with Covid-19 precautions even though vaccinations have begun.

"The new year has brought a new ray of hope in the form of vaccines. Vaccines developed in India are safe, effective and will provide immunity," it reportedly says.

The previous caller tune wherein the actor listed safety measures for the pandemic, had faced growing resentment as many complained about being forced to listen to the message every time while placing a phone call.

Earlier this month, a resident from Delhi filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court, asking for the tune to be dropped, reported PTI. The plea requested the court to direct the government to replace the announcement with famous coronavirus warriors who were willing to offer their services free of cost.