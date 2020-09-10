Covid-19 Case Count: Top 10 Indian Cities Reeling under Coronavirus Pandemic

With a spike of 95,735 new Covid-19 cases and 1,172 deaths, India on Thursday reported a record jump in single-day cases as experts fear that the second wave of the pandemic has arrived. The country, has in fact, overtaken Brazil to take the second spot in the total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide.

As India nears the grim milestone of one lakh cases each day, authorities claim that the spike in tally is due to the increased rate of Covid-19 testing across the country. The national capital and the financial capital of India, Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, have maintained the top slot in the number of Covid-19 cases in terms of daily count. Both cities had briefly contained the rapid surge in cases.

Meanwhile, the global death toll from the coronavirus passed 900,000 on Wednesday, as worldwide cases topped 27.7 million. The United States remains the world’s worst-affected country, with deaths exceeding 190,000 and cases exceeding 6.3 million.

Here is a look at the top 10 cities which are severely affected by Covid-19:

Delhi: After a short span of controlled cases, the national capital on Wednesday recorded highest spike after 4,039 coronavirus cases were registered in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to over 2,00,000. Wednesday’s daily jump in Delhi has surpassed its own June 23 record when it registered 3,947 Covid-19 cases in a single day.

Mumbai: The financial capital of the country and Maharashtra’s capital city saw a sudden spike in daily count with 2,227 Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday. The city’s tally now stands at 1,60,744. Within the first nine days of September, Mumbai reported 15,227 cases against 30,474 in the entire August.

Bhubaneswar: Facing a massive shortage of ICU beds, Odisha’s capital city emerged into a Covid-19 hotspot with 400 cases daily. On Wednesday, Odisha reported 3,748 fresh coronavirus cases and 11 fatalities, pushing the state’s tally to over 135,000.

Chennai: While Chennai continued to report less than 1,000 cases for the seventh consecutive day, Tamil Nadu’s tally is reaching the five lakh mark. Currently, the state has 4,80,000 total cases.

Bengaluru: India’s Silicon Valley was initially one of the best performers in arresting the spread off Covid-19 infection. However, with the easing lockdown, Karnataka’s capital is back in the forefront leading with thousands of cases daily. Bengaluru on Wednesday reported over 2,800 cases of the in a single day and the southern states has crossed the 400,000-mark now. Meanwhile, Bengaluru on Monday reported its first case of a recovered patient getting infected again with Covid-19.

Jaipur: Rajasthan has been one of the worst-hit state since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state's cappital city has now over 13,000 with 292 fatalities. Meanwhile, Rajasthan's tally reached 95,736 on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s daily case count on Wednesday was nearly 3,000 with Hyderabad being the top contributor with 300 cases of Covid-19 in single day.

Mohali: While Punjab on Wednesday registered 2,137 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day spike, pushing the state's tally to close to 70,000, Mohali itself added 319 cases to the overall caseload.

Faridabad: Haryana's worst-hit city and part of the National Capital Region (NCR), Faridabad recorded 287 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. It has the highest positivity rate, which is over 31 per cent in urban areas and 22.2 per cent in rural areas.

Indore: Indore on Wednesday reported 287 fresh cases of Covid-19 and five deaths, taking the city’s tally and death toll to 15,452 and 432 respectively. Madhya Pradesh, meanwhile, currently has a tally of 79, 192 Covid-19 cases.