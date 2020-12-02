Covid-19 Caseload in India Climbs to 94.99 Lakh with 36,604 Fresh Infections

India’s Covid-19 caseload rose to 94.99 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 89 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to over 94 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,99,413, with 36,604 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,38,122 with 501 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,32,647 pushing the national recovery rate to94.03 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. The active COVID-19 caseload remained below 5 lakh for the 22nd consecutive day. There are 4,28,644 active coronavirus infections in the country whichcomprises4.51per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16,60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR,14,24,45,949samples have been tested up to December 1 with10,96,651samples being tested on Tuesday. The 501 new fatalities include 95 from Maharashtra, 86 from Delhi,52 from West Bengal, 31 from Chhattisgarh, 28 from Haryana, 27 from Uttar Pradesh, 26 from Kerala and 21 from Himachal Pradesh.

A total of 1,38,122 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 47,246from Maharashtra followed by 11,792 from Karnataka, 11,722 from Tamil Nadu, 9,260 from Delhi, 8,476 from West Bengal, 7,788 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,996 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,821 from Punjab, 4,004 from Gujarat and 3,270 from Madhya Pradesh. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

”Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.