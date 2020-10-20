Covid-19 Cases Can Spike Quickly, Can't Afford to Lower Our Guard: PM Cautions Country

As large parts of the country gear up to meet families and celebrate festivals over the next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to now lower their guard in the fight against Coronavirus. In a televised national address, Modi said that even though the lockdown is over, the virus has not gone away.

While lauding the country’s efforts against coronavirus, he said there was no room for carelessness, especially because the period of festivals was around the corner.

Modi said across the world, it has been seen that despite a drop in Covid-19 case load, many countries such as Italy, Spain and United States of American have seen as sharp spike afterwards.

“Recently, we saw many photos and videos where it was clear that people have stopped taking precautions and are not being careful anymore. This is not right. If you step out without a mask, not only are you putting yourself at risk but also your entire family, your elders are at risk. We must remember, whether it is America or Europe, cases declined and then there was a sudden spike,” he said.

“Till such a time a vaccine is not available, we cannot lower our guard and weaken our efforts,” he added.

Modi said are slowly emerging out of a difficult period and even minor negligence can halt the progress we have made and spoil our happiness. “Fulfilling our personal responsibilities and being alert has to go hand in hand. I want to see you all safe, happy and content and thus, I urge you all to follow all precautions and protocol,” Modi added.