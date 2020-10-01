COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Double In Haryana In September

Chandigarh: COVID-19 cases and deaths in Haryana have nearly doubled in September with Gurugram and Faridabad being the worst affected. The number of coronavirus infections in the state rose to 1,28,599 on September 30 from 64,732 on August 31, while the death toll from the disease increased to 1,382 from 689 in the same period, according to official figures.

Officials attributed the steep rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths to mainly reopening of various activities after lockdown and inter-district movement of people. Among the worst affected districts in the state are Gurugram and Faridabad, which fall in the national capital region.

Besides, many districts in the northern region of the state such as Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar reported a huge spike in cases and fatalities over the past month, an analysis of data provided by the state health department shows. Haryana added 63,867 fresh cases to its infection tally in September as compared to nearly 30,000 cases in August. On July 31, the state’s infection tally stood at 34,965.

In September, Haryana also recorded its highest single-day spike in infections and deaths at 2,783 and 29 respectively. For most days of September, the spike in infections and deaths was higher than before. However, the figures started coming down towards the end of the month. The officials hoped that things would stabilise now.

The case fatality rate in Haryana, which was 1.06 per cent a month ago, stood at 1.07 per cent as on Wednesday, while the recovery rate went up from 81.37 per cent to 87.77 at present. While Gurugram has recorded the highest number of infections in the state, Charkhi Dadri district has the least with 611 cases and two fatalities.

In Gurugram, the number of cases increased from 11,931 to 20,713 and fatalities from 133 to 173 between August 31 and September 30, the data showed. In Faridabad, the number of cases rose from 12,684 to 19,819 and the death toll from 170 to 219 during the period.

In Ambala, Panchkula, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar districts, the cases went up from 3,842, 2,230, 1,761 and 1,631 in August end to 7,910, 5,992, 5,645 and 4,181 in September end respectively. The death toll in these four districts rose from 32, 20, 32 and 19 to 91, 86, 91 and 72, respectively.

