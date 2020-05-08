INDIA

1-MIN READ

Covid-19 Cases in Ahmedabad Jump to 5,260 with 269 Cases in Last 24 Hours, Death Toll Stands at 343

Security personnel wearing protective gear patrol a street in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

Security personnel wearing protective gear patrol a street in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

With the death of as many as 22 patients, the number of persons who died due to the infection rose to 343, the official said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 9:29 PM IST
The number of COVID-19 patients in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat surged to 5,260 on Friday with the detection of 269 cases in the last 24 hours, an official said.

With the death of as many as 22 patients, the number of persons who died due to the infection rose to 343, the official said.

"As many as 22 persons, who were receiving treatment at different hospitals in the city, succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours," Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi said.

The 5,260 cases found in Ahmedabad district alone form the biggest chunk of the total 7,403 cases reported in Gujarat so far.

